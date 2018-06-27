Michael Thomas feels he'll soon be among 'the best'

If Michael Thomas has flown under the radar in New Orleans, you can blame the team's front office.

After all, it was general manager Mickey Loomis who went out and drafted Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore, a pair of headline-stealing rookies who dominated Saints-based storylines in 2017.

All Thomas did was catch 104 balls after piling up 92 grabs as a second-round pick in 2016. That total -- 196 receptions over his first two seasons -- serves as an NFL record.

The numbers are there and his game tape is special, so when will Michael Thomas be seen as one of the league's elite wideouts?

"I feel like that will come," said Thomas, per ESPN's Mike Triplett. "When you look at the guys that are the top receivers in the league, they've all played multiple years. So it's about staying consistent. It's only my second year, so everyone wants to see what I'm gonna do next."

Triplett noted that Thomas "continued to be the most dominant player on the field" during the team's organized team activities. The pass-catcher missed minicamp for unknown reasons, but he's fully expected to be ready come training camp.

To be fair, Thomas is no secret to the fantasy community or to Saints fans, who fell in love with the guy two seasons ago.

Drew Brees loves to spread the ball around, but his connection with Thomas generated a catch-total topped by only Jarvis Landry and Larry Fitzgerald in 2017. Ultimately, that's all that matters to Thomas.

"And then once the numbers line up at the end of the day, I feel like I'm gonna be right there with the best of them," Thomas said. "And that's the only thing I can control."