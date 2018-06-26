DDFP: Reggie Wayne & James Jones

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by former NFL wide receivers Reggie Wayne and James Jones to help Shek complete a few lists. The first ranking they get to is who's the greatest running back ever, to which James and Reggie both say Barry Sanders (3:30). Tony Romo said the Packers are the team to beat in 2018 so the gang debates if this statement will hold up (9:45). The next list the guys get to is Win, Place, Show -- best quarterbacks of the last quarter century (20:00). Since Antonio Brown is having a Hall of Fame career, the last list Shek, James and Reggie create are their top five wide receivers of all-time (38:50).

Listen to the podcast below: