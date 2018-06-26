Police investigating body at Janoris Jenkins' home

Police are investigating a body found at the New Jersey residence of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins on Tuesday, law enforcement sources told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Giants sources and other sources who know Jenkins told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that, as far as they were aware, Jenkins currently is in Florida.

Police are investigating the death as a possible strangulation/suffocation incident, Garafolo reported. The identity of man who was found hasn't been released, nor have police identified a suspect. Property records for the home list Jenkins as the owner, according to The Associated Press.

The home, located in Fair Lawn, is about 10 miles north of MetLife Stadium.

"We are aware of and monitoring the situation," a Giants spokesperson told Pelissero.

"We are monitoring the matter," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

Jenkins, 29, is entering his seventh NFL season and his third with the Giants. New York opens training camp July 25.