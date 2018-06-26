Move The Sticks Podcast: Mock to the Future

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks react to the potential suspension of Jameis Winston for the first three games of the season (2:38). The guys also revisit DJ's first ever resume for Move the Sticks (9:53) as well as their final mock drafts going into the 2014 draft (13:11). DJ then breaks down Michigan's Rashan Gary and Clemson's Dexter Lawrence (40:37) in another edition of "First Look."

