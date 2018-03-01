2018 NFL Mexico Game Ticket Terms and Conditions

This ticket may not be exchanged or replaced and only allows access to the venue for the specified event. The holder shall carry it while in the venue; occupy only the part of the venue specified on the ticket; show it to authorized personnel when required; refrain from assaulting spectators or event participants and comply with all applicable laws and any applicable security policies of the venue and the National Football League (NFL). The NFL or its authorized representatives may search spectators and their belongings to prevent entry of forbidden or dangerous objects (such as food, beverages, drugs, weapons, recorders and cameras) and deny access or remove from the venue those who do not observe these rules, behave offensively or induce disorder, or do not comply with the applicable security policies of the venue and the NFL. In these cases, no amount shall be reimbursed and no other remedy will be provided. The owner of the Venue, VBC and the NFL are not responsible for tickets purchased through unauthorized means or resale or for lost, destroyed, stolen, or counterfeit tickets. In case of cancellation of the event, as an exclusive remedy, up to the face value of the ticket, excluding service charge and courier fees, if any, shall be reimbursed against its submittal, at the place of purchase, as from 48 hours following the corresponding notice and for the period established in the applicable law. The date and time of the specified event (and the opening of the gates) are subject to change by the NFL in its sole discretion. If the event is rescheduled, this ticket will be honored at the rescheduled event and, except as required by Mexican laws, no other remedy or compensation will be available to the holder if holder cannot attend at the rescheduled time.

By attending the event (and subject to Mexican laws) the holder: (1) expressly assumes all risks of death, personal injury and property loss (including from actions of participants, volunteers, spectators, event officials, and/or producers of the event, lack of hydration, weather, and/or other natural conditions); (2) irrevocably consents to the use of his/her image, name, voice, actions and statements in connection with any live or recorded audio, video, digital, photograph or other transmission or publication of the event, and authorizes its use in recording, promotion, commercialization and/or advertisement, in any and all media known by or to be known, free of charge, in perpetuity and worldwide, regardless of whether the holder is recognizable or not; (3) acknowledges that all material related to the event including, but not limited to, designs, graphics, logos, service names, technical documentation, product information, images, photographs, trademarks, sounds, music, videos, streaming content, software and artwork is protected by copyright and other relevant intellectual property laws and THE HOLDER MAY NOT copy, use, republish, download, post, publicly display, transmit, reproduce or distribute in any way such material (or any portion thereof) in any manner. This ticket may not be used for, nor may any holder enter the venue for, advertising, promotion or any other commercial purposes (including contests, sweepstakes and giveaways) without the NFL's express written consent. The use of this ticket implies the acceptance of the foregoing rules.

Venta de Boletos por Computadora S.A. de C.V. (VBC); Independencia No. 90 4th floor, Colonia Centro C.P. 06050 Cuauhtemoc, Mexico, Federal District Federal Taxpayers' Registry VBC910617SR1