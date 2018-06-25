ATN Podcast: Who is the offseason champion?

A room filled with some heroes -- Gregg Rosenthal, Patrick Claybon, Marc Sessler & Chris Wesseling -- dive deep into the offseason trenches to create another quality podcast. The heroes discuss some of the latest "news," including an interesting feud between Jabar Gaffney and Lito Shephard (14:00) and a podcast listener giving himself a permanent reminder of the Philly Special (24:00). After strenuous research and preparation, the heroes break down the official bracket to determine the "ATN Offseason Champion" (25:00). Who will be victorious?

