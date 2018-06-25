Reich: Quenton Nelson's talent shows up 'all over' tape

When Quenton Nelson fell to Indianapolis at No. 6 overall in this year's draft, general manager Chris Ballard described the organization's first-round decision as the "easiest" he has ever experienced.

After watching the former Notre Dame star up close and personal in offseason practices, the Colts' decision-makers have only crystalized their opinion that they have added a once-in-a-generation talent to their beleaguered offensive line.

"You can see the instincts," coach Frank Reich said recently, via the Indianapolis Star. "One of the things on tape everybody said was this guy was the best pulling guard (prospect) ever. You can see that -- man, it just shows up all over the tape."

Reich is referring to the team's practice films, which also showed double teams unable to move Nelson off his spot.

From the time the Colts first reported for OTAs in early May, Nelson has been entrenched as the starting left guard on an overhauled offensive line that might just be the league's most improved.

He's not the only rookie drawing high praise from the offensive coaching staff, however.

Beat writers are projecting fourth-round running back Nyheim Hines as a versatile backfield weapon, perhaps a poor man's version of Saints' 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara. Wideout Deon Cain already has the look of a late-round steal, impressing Reich with his route running, body control and playmaking ability in recent practices.

With a promising rookie class bolstering the Colts' talent level, here's hoping a healthy Andrew Luck finally gets to enjoy trustworthy pass protection and a consistent ground attack to complement his aerial attack.