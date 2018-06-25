JuJu Smith-Schuster signs deal with gaming brand HyperX

JuJu Smith-Schuster is one of the exciting young faces of his sport. His league rakes in billions in revenue a year.

And that's not when he's catching passes for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to Forbes.com's Darren Heitner, the second-year wideout signed a six-figure endorsement deal with HyperX, an Esports brand that produces gaming headsets, keyboards, and more.

HyperX gets a recognizable face in Smith-Schuster with approximately 2.5 million online followers -- many of whom watched the Steelers star team up with Drake, Travis Scott, and professional gamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins on Twitch.

Smith-Schuster's next viral gaming moment will be brought to you by HyperX. Per Heitner's reporting of the the deal, Smith-Schuster will use only HyperX products during gaming and streaming sessions.

Consider this a major step for Smith-Schuster off the football field. He's earned fame in the $36 billion per year gaming industry and a spot as one of only two current NFL player-endorsers.

The other: Colts rookie running back Nyheim Hines. But judging by the league-wide obsession with games like Fortnite, they won't be the last football players enter the gaming realm.