Kirk Cousins still drives his dented van with pride

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 25, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Kirk "$84 million guaranteed" Cousins is still cruisin' in his 2000 GMC Savana passenger van.

People like to give me a hard time, but it still runs well... pic.twitter.com/9giAGYHlor â Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) June 24, 2018

Kirk bought the van from his grandmother for $5,000. Even though Cousins is the second-highest paid player in the NFL (and can afford a fleet of late model vans), he's still the same guy who was drafted No. 102 overall in 2012. *cues soundtrack*

2. The Miami Dolphins and Ashley HomeStore surprised 100 kids with new beds at the Hope to Dream Sleepover event.

3. Odell Beckham's ankle looks pretty healthy...

4. Speaking of NFL stars playing other sports, Marshawn Lynch played in a charity softball game hosted by Warriors center JaVale McGee.

Beast Mode wasn't exactly Bo Jackson-esque, but it looked like he had fun with Steph Curry, Richard Sherman, and other Bay Area sports stars.