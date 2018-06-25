Kirk Cousins still drives his dented van with pride

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 25, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Kirk "$84 million guaranteed" Cousins is still cruisin' in his 2000 GMC Savana passenger van.
People like to give me a hard time, but it still runs well... pic.twitter.com/9giAGYHlorâ Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) June 24, 2018
Kirk bought the van from his grandmother for $5,000. Even though Cousins is the second-highest paid player in the NFL (and can afford a fleet of late model vans), he's still the same guy who was drafted No. 102 overall in 2012. *cues soundtrack*
2. The Miami Dolphins and Ashley HomeStore surprised 100 kids with new beds at the Hope to Dream Sleepover event.
#TeamworkAtWork Great night @MiamiDolphins @AshleyHomeStore surprising 100 children with their very own beds at the second annual South Florida Hope to Dream Sleepover @BaptistHealthSF Training Facility @NovaSE #dolphins #community #hopetodream pic.twitter.com/g9Y1WbF9zJâ Jason Jenkins (@jasonljenkins) June 23, 2018
3. Odell Beckham's ankle looks pretty healthy...
(via @OBJ_3) pic.twitter.com/iSpeUYyqhJ
4. Speaking of NFL stars playing other sports, Marshawn Lynch played in a charity softball game hosted by Warriors center JaVale McGee.
Beast Mode wasn't exactly Bo Jackson-esque, but it looked like he had fun with Steph Curry, Richard Sherman, and other Bay Area sports stars.