Former Chiefs safety Ron Parker signs with Falcons

It hasn't been a good offseason for safeties, but things are looking up for Ron Parker.

The free-agent backstop signed a one-year deal with the Falcons on Monday, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Falcons later confirmed the signing.

Parker, 30, spent the past five seasons with the Chiefs. He started 64 games in Kansas City and was heavily relied upon last season when Eric Berry tore his Achilles tendon in Week 1.

Atlanta has a pair of starting safeties in Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal, but Parker gives the club a dose of veteran depth to battle for snaps alongside Damontae Kazee, Kemal Ishmael and a handful of young challengers.

Parker's signing comes days after free-agent safety Tre Boston complained about the market for his position of choice.

"It's kinda' rough, man. They got us where they think they want us," Boston told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "For us, we have to communicate with each other so we don't take this minimum wage."

Hopefully Parker has done his part.