NFL Supplemental Draft to take place on July 11

The 2018 NFL Supplemental Draft will take place on Wednesday, July 11 at 1 p.m. ET, per NFL spokesman Michael Signora.

Former Mississippi State DB Brandon Bryant, former Western Michigan CB Sam Beal and ex-Virginia Tech CB Adonis Alexander are three of the top prospects available. Bryant and Beal are said to have "draftable talent," per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Alexander held a pro day for 26 teams on June 20, Bryant held his pro day for teams on Monday morning and Beal is expected to host teams this Thursday.

If a team selects a player in the supplemental draft, it is forced to surrender a draft pick of the same round it selects the player in the following year's NFL draft. Any player who goes undrafted immediately becomes a free agent.

No player has been picked in the NFL Supplemental Draft since Isaiah Battle in 2015 by the Rams. Outside of Battle, who is now with the Seattle Seahawks, Terrelle Pryor (2011) and Josh Gordon (2012) are the only other active players who were taken in the Supplemental Draft.