Randall Cobb's ankle injury won't keep him out Week 1

Randall Cobb will be spending at least part of his month-long break in a walking boot, but the Green Bay Packers faithful shouldn't fret over the long-term health of their veteran wide receiver.

Cobb is dealing with an ankle injury that could lead to him being eased into drills during training camp, but he's expected to be fine for the start of the season, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that Cobb is wearing a walking boot on his right foot, which Cobb described as "temporary." The eighth-year wideout declined to say whether he underwent surgery.

Cobb, 27, took part in the Packers' offseason program and was on the field during the team's mandatory minicamp earlier this month. He figures to play a prominent role in a Packers' passing game in the wake of Jordy Nelson's release by the team.

Still, limited duty for Cobb early on in camp could help other receivers on the roster see more reps early on as the Packers look to find a reliable No. 3 receiver before Davante Adams and Cobb.