A.J. Green: 'I'm comfortable' with my Bengals contract

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones wants one, and apparently so does New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Jones, who has three years remaining on his contract, and Beckham, who enters the final year of his rookie contract, are angling for new deals as the pecking order for the highest-paid wide receiver in the league gets reset virtually every year.

But Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, whose extension in 2015 once placed him atop the list, appears content with his current contract.

And with two years remaining on the deal, Green remains focused on himself and not what is happening around the league with other wide receivers.

"I think the biggest thing for me, I'm always comfortable with stuff I'm doing -- I signed a deal and I'm comfortable with the deal and I just live with it," Green said, via The Cincinnati Enquirer. "After that's up, we go back to the board. I don't really get caught up in what's the money like because I signed my deal and it was the highest paid at that point. It's going to always go up, so you can't keep up with that."

Green, who turns 30 on July 31, is playing under a lucrative four-year, $60 million extension that earns him a base salary of $10.5 million in 2018 and $11.9 million in 2019.

But in a span of three seasons since inking the deal, Green now ranks as the sixth-highest paid wide receiver in the league, according to Over the Cap.

The star wide receiver has made the Pro Bowl in seven straight seasons, a span where he totaled 556 catches for 8,213 yards and 57 touchdowns, averaging 14.8 yards per reception.

Green's numbers make an argument for him to remain among the league's highest-paid receivers, but he told the Enquirer he prefers to "keep everything simple" and focused on the playing field, not the business side of football.

Given the outlook and satisfaction over his last extension, Green isn't in a hurry to negotiate a new deal with Bengals owner Mike Brown.

"Nah," Green told the Enquirer. "At the end of the day he took care of me. I'm still under contract for the next two years and we'll go from there."