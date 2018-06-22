Watch Tom Brady sing along with U2

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 22, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Tom Brady is a big U2 fan and thoroughly enjoyed the band's concert in Boston on Thursday night.

2. One lucky high school football team will soon switch practice facilities with the Bears for a day.

3. Johnny Manziel's CFL coach says the QB should be in the NFL.

4. Happy birthday to HOF quarterback Kurt Warner!

The two-time NFL MVP turns 47-years-old today.

