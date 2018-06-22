Watch Tom Brady sing along with U2

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 22, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Tom Brady is a big U2 fan and thoroughly enjoyed the band's concert in Boston on Thursday night.
TIL Tom Brady is a fan of @U2 ï¿½ï¿½â Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 22, 2018
(via TomBrady/IG) pic.twitter.com/RGfIfDfc1e
2. One lucky high school football team will soon switch practice facilities with the Bears for a day.
Chicago Bears will be switching fields with a high school team for a day. https://t.co/I9t61QZGx7 pic.twitter.com/YEAnBYW8fUâ Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) June 22, 2018
3. Johnny Manziel's CFL coach says the QB should be in the NFL.
June Jones: Manziel 'humble,' should be in NFL https://t.co/IDldBkWT3b #CFL #Ticats via @ESPNâ CFL News (@CFL_News) June 21, 2018
4. Happy birthday to HOF quarterback Kurt Warner!
Join us in wishing @kurt13warner a happy birthday!! ï¿½ï¿½â Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 22, 2018
Hope today's a great one, 1ï¸â£3ï¸â£! pic.twitter.com/KkpMrDDZ4W
The two-time NFL MVP turns 47-years-old today.