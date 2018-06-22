Patriots ink first-round pick Isaiah Wynn to deal

The New England Patriots signed first-round pick Isaiah Wynn to a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth season, the team announced on Friday.

The offensive lineman, drafted 23rd overall, is expected to get a look at left tackle while the Patriots look to replace Nate Solder, who signed a four-year, $62 million deal with the Giants in March.

Wynn was named to the First-Team All-SEC as a senior at Georgia in 2017.

With Wynn in the fold, New England's other first-round pick Sony Michel, picked 31st overall, is the lone Patriot draft pick that remains unsigned. Wynn and Michel were roommates at Georgia and were key components in the Bulldogs' run to the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, which ended in a 26-23 overtime loss to Alabama.