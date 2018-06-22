Watch Case Keenum break down the 'Minneapolis Miracle'

Give Case Keenum a whiteboard and a marker.

That's all the Broncos quarterback needs to relive the most epic play of his six-year career--the "Minneapolis Miracle."

Just watch as he takes a room full of Broncos fans through the thrilling conclusion of the Vikings-Saints playoff game, courtesy of CBS4 in Denver. He leaves no detail out.

Three words: That. Is. Awesome.

Kudos to Keenum for going above and beyond with his audience. He engineered that miraculous win (and an extremely impressive 2017 campaign) only to find himself the odd man out in the Twin Cities.

Keenum clearly doesn't mind the impromptu X's and O's session, though. That play he diagrammed out makes him tied to Minnesota sports history forever.