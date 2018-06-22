Touchdowns provide many of the most electrifying moments in sports. Whether it's an insane run that literally causes an earthquake or a miraculous catch that restores faith in a "cursed" fan base, each season we're treated to TDs we'll always remember. However, on rare occasion, a TD is scored in a way we've rarely (if ever) seen before. This list isn't for "amazing" trips to the end zone (though some do qualify), it's for the touchdowns that leave us baffled.

From Marcus Mariota's TD pass to himself to the Miracle at the Meadowlands, check out the 10 Strangest Touchdowns in NFL history.

10. To Score or Not to Score...

Date: 2/5/2012

Game: Giants vs. Patriots (Super Bowl XLVI)

When you're lucky enough to have a late lead against a QB like Tom Brady, leaving too much time on the clock is a real concern. Giants QB Eli Manning knew this, RB Ahmad Bradshaw knew this too. It's the reason why Bradshaw paused and squatted before scoring an odd TD to give the Giants a 21-17 lead with 57 seconds remaining. The Pats got the ball close enough for a Brady Hail Mary, but the Giants deflected the pass to win another Lombardi.

9. Trapasso's Behind-the-Back Fake

Date: 8/9/2009

Game: Bills vs. Titans

Preseason or not, this is one of the slickest trick plays I've ever seen. It takes some guts to have your punter be the ball carrier on a 4th & 10 trick play -- even in the preseason. Props to A.J. Trapasso for the smooth behind-the-back fake and for putting on the afterburners to make sure he got to the end zone.

8. Koenen and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Play

Date: 10/14/2012

Game: Chiefs vs. Bucs

When kickers or punters give their best quarterback impression, it usually never ends well -- just ask Garo Yepremian. Nearly 40 years after Garo's Super Bowl VII gaffe, Bucs P Michael Koenen had this two-for-one mishap. After having his kick blocked, Koenen attempted to salvage the play but threw a pick-six to Chiefs DE Edgar Jones instead. The Bucs would go on to route the Chiefs 38-10, so the botched play didn't do much besides bruising Koenen's ego.

(1997) Brad Johnson throws a touchdown pass to himself.



: @NFL pic.twitter.com/wu247IDCdo — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) January 6, 2018

7. Brad Johnson Doesn't Need Receivers

Date: 10/12/1997

Game: Panthers vs. Vikings

Two decades before Marcus Mariota stunned viewers with his DIY TD pass, Brad Johnson played catch with himself in a Week 7 matchup vs. the Panthers. The three-yard "Brad-to-Brad" completion gave the Vikings a 14-7 lead in a game they'd eventually win 21-7.

6. Marcus Mariota is Mr. I-N-D-E-P-E-N-D-E-N-T

Date: 1/6/2018

Game: Titans vs. Chiefs (Wild Card Playoffs)

The first playoff TD pass is a memorable moment of any QB's career (for those lucky enough to make the postseason), but Marcus Mariota's was extra special. When the Titans QB scooped a pass deflection and ran it in for a six-yard TD, he became the QB to ever complete a TD pass to himself in NFL playoff history. This play was a huge first step in Tennessee coming back from an 18-point deficit to upset the heavily-favored Chiefs, 22-21.

5. Chester Marcol Does It All

Date: 9/7/1980

Game: Bears vs. Packers

Kickers get a lot of the blame and not nearly enough praise. It's hard enough to kick football through the uprights in various weather conditions, but then you add the fact that several behemoths are trying to stop you from doing your job -- the difficulty increases immensely. One of those behemoths blocked Chester Marcol's FG attempt, but instead of giving up on the play, the Packers K scooped up the ball and ran it 25-yards for a game-winning TD. Fun fact: Marcol scored all of Green Bay's points in the Packers' 12-6 OT victory.

4. Ron Brooks Completes the Most-Improbable Pick Six

Date: 9/4/2015 (Preseason)

Game: Bills vs. Lions

Yes, this was during a preseason game. However, before you disqualify it for not counting, ask yourself if you've ever seen this kind of pick six before... Exactly. This was a display of great hands and speed by Brooks, but what about the hit by Merrill Noel that made it all possible? "Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much."

3. Antonio Freeman's Thrilling Game-Winner

Date: 11/6/2000

Game: Vikings vs. Packers

The disbelief of the commentators says it all. There's no way Packers WR Antonio Freeman somehow caught that ball before it hit the ground, right?! Men lie, women lie, replay doesn't. The 43-yard TD reception got Green Bay the 26-20 OT victory and caused more rivalry-related heartache for Vikings fans.

2. The Miracle at the Meadowlands

Date: 11/19/1978

Game: Eagles vs. Giants

This play is known by most as the original "Miracle at the Meadowlands," but for Giants fans it's the "The Fumble." The Eagles had no timeouts and were trailing 17-12 with 31 seconds left when Giants QB Joe Pisarcik dropped back and fumbled the ball. Eagles CB Herm Edwards scooped the fumble and ran it back 26 yards for the game-winning TD. To be honest, the story (and drama) behind this strange TD deserves its own A Football Life episode.

1. The Punt Return No One Saw Coming

Date: 10/23/1994

Game: Rams vs. Saints

Robert Bailey's bizarre punt return is the longest (103 yards) in NFL history. This play is the perfect example of why coaches from the Pop Warner leagues all the way to the NFL say, "play through the whistle." Everyone thought the ball had bounced (or would bounce) out of the back of the end zone -- everyone except for Bailey and the referee trailing behind him.

This play is No. 1 for a few reasons: 1. The fact that this play made NFL history 2. The improbable bounce the ball took off of that "Mardi Grass" turf 3. How virtually everyone (players, commentators, and the 47,908 in attendance) thought the play was over.