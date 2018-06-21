ATN Podcast: Winston fallout; Ely’s best man pitch

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling & Colleen Wolfe -- recap their experience at the NFL Media Summit held earlier this week. The heroes give their winners and losers of the annual company event (5:00), along with their favorite corporate buzzwords that were used (16:00). They dive into the latest news, including the latest on Jameis Winston's legal issues and possible suspension (19:00), Baker Mayfield vs. Colin Cowherd (25:00) and ESPN's latest analyst hire has Wess fuming (34:00). They also check in with Zack Goldman, aka The Gold Standard, to compare World Cup teams to their NFL counterparts (37:00) and NFL Media Senior News Editor David Ely gives his "Best Man Pitch" to Wess (55:00).

