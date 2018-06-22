Russell Wilson, DeAndre Hopkins deserved top-10 slot in 'Top 100'

The "Top 100 Players of 2018" ends Monday night, with the 10 highest vote-getters -- as voted on by the players themselves -- revealed on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET. The names were revealed Thursday in alphabetical order:

» Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

» Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

» Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

» Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

» Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams

» Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

» Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

» Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos

» Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

» Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

A strong case can be made for each one of these guys to be in the top 10, but is there another player who deserves a spot in the elite group? Who is the biggest snub?

"The Top 100 Players of 2018" will conclude Monday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.



Alex Gelhar

+ Follow On Twitter There's no cornerback in the top 10 -- isn't this a passing league? It's well-known that the current NFL is a "passing league," so it's baffling to me that there are no defensive backs in the top 10. It's well-known that the current NFL is a "passing league," so it's baffling to me that there are no defensive backs in the top 10. Jalen Ramsey became a superstar the moment he set foot on an NFL field, and upped his game last season while helping the Jaguars come within inches of reaching the Super Bowl . He's the league's preeminent pass defender and should have been in the top 10.