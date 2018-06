NFL releases training camp start dates for all 32 teams

It seems like only a few weeks ago the Baltimore Ravens surprised the football world by trading up to draft former Heisman-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson at the end of the first round. He'll be making his case for playing ahead of, or perhaps alongside, Joe Flacco in less than three weeks.

The league announced the training camp start dates for all 32 teams Thursday. The Ravens will take the field first, with their rookies scheduled to report on July 11. Veterans for all but two teams (Ravens, Chicago Bears) do not report until July 25 or later.

The first official training camp practice for each club is generally held the day after the veteran reporting date.

Here is the list of sites and start dates (rookies, veterans) for each team:

AFC

Baltimore: Under Armour Performance Center, Owings Mills, MD; Rookies - 7/11, Veterans - 7/18

Buffalo: St. John Fisher College, Rochester, NY; Rookies - 7/25, Veterans - 7/25

Cincinnati: Paul Brown Stadium Cincinnati, OH; Rookies - 7/23, Veterans - 7/25

Cleveland: Cleveland Browns Training Complex, Berea, OH; Rookies - 7/25, Veterans - 7/25

Denver: UCHealth Training Center, Englewood, CO; Rookies - 7/24, Veterans - 7/27

Houston: The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, WV; Rookies - 7/25, Veterans - 7/25

Indianapolis: Grand Park, Westfield, IN; Rookies - 7/22, Veterans - 7/25

Jacksonville: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL; Rookies - 7/18, Veterans - 7/25

Kansas City: Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, MO; Rookies - 7/22, Veterans - 7/25

LA Chargers: Jack Hammett Sports Complex, Costa Mesa, CA; Rookies - 7/27, Veterans - 7/27

Miami: Baptist Health Training Facility, Davie, FL; Rookies - 7/18, Veterans - 7/25

New England: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA; Rookies - 7/22, Veterans - 7/25

NY Jets: Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Florham Park, NJ; Rookies - 7/24, Veterans - 7/26

Oakland: Napa Valley Marriott, Napa, CA; Rookies - 7/23 , Veterans - 7/26

Pittsburgh: Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, PA; Rookies - 7/24, Veterans - 7/25

Tennessee: Saint Thomas Sports Park, Nashville, TN, Rookies - 7/22, Veterans - 7/25

NFC

Arizona: University of Phoenix Stadium Glendale, AZ; Rookies - 7/22, Veterans - 7/27

Atlanta: Atlanta Falcons Training Facility Flowery Branch, GA; Rookies - 7/23, Veterans - 7/26

Carolina: Wofford College, Spartanburg, SC; Rookies - 7/25, Veterans - 7/25

Chicago: Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, IL; Rookies - 7/16, Veterans - 7/19

Dallas: Marriott Residence Inn, Oxnard, CA; Rookies - 7/25, Veterans - 7/25

Detroit: Detroit Lions Training Facility, Allen Park, MI; Rookies - 7/19, Veterans - 7/26

Green Bay: St. Norbert College, De Pere, WI; Rookies - 7/25 7/25

LA Rams: University of California, Irvine Irvine, CA; Rookies - 7/23, Veterans - 7/25

Minnesota: TCO Performance Center, Eagan, MN; Rookies - 7/24, Veterans - 7/27

New Orleans: New Orleans Saints Training Facility, Metairie, LA; Rookies - 7/18, Veterans - 7/25

NY Giants: Quest Diagnostics Training Center, East Rutherford, NJ; Rookies - 7/22, Veterans - 7/25

Philadelphia: NovaCare Complex, Philadelphia, PA; Rookies - 7/25, Veterans - 7/25

San Francisco: SAP Performance Facility, Santa Clara, CA; Rookies - 7/25, Veterans - 7/25

Seattle: Virginia Mason Athletic Center, Renton, WA; Rookies - 7/25, Veterans - 7/25

Tampa Bay: One Buccaneer Place, Tampa, FL; Rookies - 7/23, Veterans - 7/25

Washington: Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center Richmond, VA; Rookies - 7/25, Veterans - 7/25