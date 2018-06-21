Watch Baker Mayfield debate Colin Cowherd

You come at the Browns' quarterback of the future, you better not miss.

Especially when you're in front of a nationally-syndicated audience.

On Thursday, Baker Mayfield was a guest on FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Thursday. And he came prepared to do battle with Cowherd, one of his biggest critics who once called the No. 1 overall pick "undraftable."

You can watch the host and Heisman winner debate it out below. Caution: It gets awfully spicy.

Tell 'em how you really feel, Baker.

You can agree or disagree with Cowherd's hot takes. That being said, there's no denying this is exactly the kind of edge the Browns wanted when they picked him over every other quarterback in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Pro players from other teams couldn't help but chime in, too.

Mayfield famously remembers every critique. According to Sports Illustrated, he keeps a running list of all his social media haters. Just look at how he prepared for the Cowherd interview:

Marginal size and athleticism isn't a NUMBER ONE pick. In any draft. In any sport. https://t.co/U74000ndM2 â Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) June 19, 2018

Advantage: Mayfield.