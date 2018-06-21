The Eagles are raffling off a Super Bowl LII ring

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 21, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. The Eagles are raffling off one of their Super Bowl LII rings for charity. Proceeds will go toward autism research.

2. In related news, this clip of Jon Dorenbos is exactly how we'd all react if we got our own Super Bowl ring.

Dorenbos spent 11 seasons playing long snapper for the Eagles.

3. Terrell Owens to Green Bay? The 44-year-old says it could happen.

4. Yesterday you saw James Harrison using 150-pound dumbbells, today we bring you Aaron Donald benching 495 pounds.

A post shared by Aaron Donald (@aarondonald99) on Jun 20, 2018 at 11:11am PDT

For some perspective, here are some other things that weigh roughly 500 pounds: a grizzly bear, a dumpster (3000 lbs capacity), $900 in pennies.

5. No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield was on The Herd with Colin Cowherd show today and let his 'fit do the talking.

Leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft, Cowherd called Mayfield "undraftable."