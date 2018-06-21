The Eagles are raffling off a Super Bowl LII ring

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 21, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. The Eagles are raffling off one of their Super Bowl LII rings for charity. Proceeds will go toward autism research.
Don't miss your chance to win an official #Eagles World Championship ring and other great prizes. Visit https://t.co/RCjMxfQwIS today to enter. pic.twitter.com/hR6gsOYAb4â Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 20, 2018
2. In related news, this clip of Jon Dorenbos is exactly how we'd all react if we got our own Super Bowl ring.
This one's for you, @JonDorenbos.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/tGJBkpmkVUâ Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 21, 2018
Dorenbos spent 11 seasons playing long snapper for the Eagles.
3. Terrell Owens to Green Bay? The 44-year-old says it could happen.
Still can happen. https://t.co/xrhQNug6Dhâ Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) June 20, 2018
4. Yesterday you saw James Harrison using 150-pound dumbbells, today we bring you Aaron Donald benching 495 pounds.
For some perspective, here are some other things that weigh roughly 500 pounds: a grizzly bear, a dumpster (3000 lbs capacity), $900 in pennies.
5. No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield was on The Herd with Colin Cowherd show today and let his 'fit do the talking.
Are you ready for me @ColinCowherd? #undraftable pic.twitter.com/IoO3JAWeakâ Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) June 21, 2018
Leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft, Cowherd called Mayfield "undraftable."