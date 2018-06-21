Justin Britt: New 'Hawks staff bringing back swagger

While the defensive overhaul in Seattle received most of the attention this offseason, the Seahawks offense has undergone change as well.

The main changes came on the sidelines where Brian Schottenheimer takes over as offensive coordinator and new offensive line coach Mike Solari looks to improve a perennially disappointing group. On the field, Seattle used its first-round pick on running back Rashaad Penny, an addition that signals a return to the run-first mentality.

"We're all heading into camp excited for our offense and what we have potential to be, and that's the best offense we've had here in a long time," center Justin Britt said last week, via the team's official website.

The offensive line struggles led to the team's problem moving the ball consistently in 2017. The lack of a ground game left everything on Russell Wilson's shoulders behind a line that struggles to keep the mobile quarterback protected long.

Britt said the addition of Solari will help grow a mostly young offensive line. The center highlighted the coaching changes bring a new perspective in a "good way, a real good way."

"I think this is the youngest we've been since I've been here, so you see a lot of speed, a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of want-to and not a lot of have-to," Britt added. "The attitude is right, I'm excited heading into camp after having the OTA and minicamp that we've had. If we stay on course like the way we are, I don't see why we can't be one of the top offenses in the league. We have the tools, we have the coaching and we have the attitude, so we just have to have a good six weeks leading up to camp, and hit it full stride."

The Seahawks lost receiver Paul Richardson and tight end Jimmy Graham in free agency. Their main pass-catching addition was taking a flyer on an aging Brandon Marshall. The loss of passing weapons coupled with the addition of Penny to a potentially deep backfield -- if everyone stays healthy -- signifies the Seahawks attempting to get back to their Beast Mode days.

All the noise out of camp this season indicates a big role for Penny out of the gate. Taking the pressure off Wilson, with an improved offensive line and running game, was the key heading into 2018. Britt believes Seattle is on the way to accomplishing that goal.

"Just getting down to the core of things and digging deep into the attitude of who we are and what we're about, and Schotty and Solari coming in, and kind of re-introducing us to our old attitude and what we got away from is all we need," he said.