Bill O'Brien believes Texans 'in a good place right now'

Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien has plenty of reasons to feel good ahead of training camp.

O'Brien began 2018 by signing a contract extension in January; his friend Brian Gaine rejoined the Texans as a general manager in early January; and star players, including quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive end J.J. Watt, return from injuries.

With two AFC South titles under his belt and a bright future to return to the postseason, it is no wonder O'Brien relishes the environment in Houston.

"I love working here," O'Brien told John McClain of the Houston Chronicle . "I like the way we're set up right now. I really enjoy coaching the players. I say that every year, but it's true.

"When the players aren't here, it's not a lot of fun. I like our staff, too. I think this organization's in a good place right now."

Watt's head-turning defensive plays helped put the Texans in the national spotlight, but Watson's arrival in 2017 gave Houston a bona fide franchise quarterback before he suffered a season-ending ACL injury during practice on Nov. 2, 2017.

Before Watson joined the team, the Texans' quarterback position turned into a revolving door from 2014 to 2016, as Ryan Fitzpatrick, Case Keenum, Ryan Mallett, T.J. Yates, Brian Hoyer, Brandon Weeden, Brock Osweiler and Tom Savage either started at least one game or attempted a pass during that span.

But with Watson potentially ready to return by training camp, the Texans have a constant presence at the all-important quarterback position.

"It's great for our organization to have that stability at quarterback," O'Brien told the Houston Chronicle. "And it's because of Deshaun. He's a really good guy. He's a fun guy to coach. He wants to be challenged. He wants to constantly improve. He loves the game. He loves coming in every day and going to work. I love his mindset and approach to things."

"I have a lot of confidence in him and the players around him. He's got the skill set. He puts the time in. I know he's the type of player that when you call a play, it's got a chance to work. He knows what needs to be done to make the play work."

In the meantime, O'Brien's outlook goes beyond standard coach-speak because the Texans have every right to enter training camp with positive vibes.

Watt's return will solidify an already good defense, and Watson's presence energizes what should be a dangerous offensive unit.