Saquon Barkley has the best-selling jersey in the NFL

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 20, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Giants rookie RB Saquon Barkley currently has the top-selling jersey in the NFL.
New York #Giants running back @saquon Barkley has the top-selling jersey in the NFL, according to Dick's Sporting Goods.â Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) June 20, 2018
Check out the NFL Shop to see where your favorite player ranks among the best-sellers.
2. Adam Vinatieri, the NFL's oldest player at 45, has no immediate plans of retiring.
Adam Vinatieri "not looking to hang them up anytime soon" https://t.co/kj2ZmvzwL3â ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 19, 2018
3. Speaking of NFL legends playing into their mid-40s... Señor Brady used Instagram to hint at how long he plans on playing for.
Tom Brady hints at retiring at 45 with "Cuarenta y Cinco" Instagram comment ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/JJT3DGdiyD pic.twitter.com/3psXksLLiDâ Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 19, 2018
4. Safety Will Blackmon did a two-for-one roast of rap legend Snoop Dogg and four-time Pro Bowl CB Richard Sherman.
I see you getting that Achilles right @RSherman_25 ï¿½ï¿½â Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) June 19, 2018
pic.twitter.com/tC5Ll9oXfE