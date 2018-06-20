Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers share veteran outlook

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre took a trip down memory lane during a Tuesday morning guest appearance on ESPN 540-AM's Wilde and Tausch radio show.

During a 46-minute interview, Favre touched on numerous subjects, including being the father of an athlete, former Green Bay Packers teammate and current Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield recreating Favre's draft day photo and, of course, Aaron Rodgers.

When it came to the current Packers quarterback, the radio hosts asked Favre to draw on his experiences as a veteran on the challenges of playing with younger teammates as the team parts with established teammates.

The 34-year-old Rodgers, who enters his 14th season, now faces the scenario when considering the departure of wide receiver Jordy Nelson. And given the chance to provide Rodgers advice on how to deal with it, Favre didn't hesitate.

"When I was 35 and Aaron was up and coming -- first, second year -- the only thing we had in common was we both played quarterback for the same team," Favre said. "That was it. He was a very likable guy.

"The place that I was at, at that point, was I've seen a lot of guys who I was really close to come and go. I've seen a lot of coaches I was very close to, that meant a lot to my career that were here and gone. And so I looked around and even thought I had the most years of anybody on the team, including coaches, I was the odd man out, so to speak ... I guess the moral of this story is if you play long enough, it will happen to you, too. And until that moment comes, you really won't understand it."

Favre then revealed he and Rodgers shared a conversation last week, and Rodgers apparently understands what Favre went through.

"We talked about that," Favre told the radio hosts. "He said, 'You know, remember when I first came in we'd go out, go watch film together after watching it with the -- we'd talk a little bit', which we would. He'd ask me what I was looking at or I mind if I watch film with you, which of course I didn't mind.

"And I was asked frequently by the media about mentoring Aaron or the next guy, I said that's not my job. He said, 'I get it now. I get what you were saying or how you carried yourself.' There is no clause that says, 'Hey, you groom the next guy who's going to take your job or else.' That doesn't work that way."

Favre emphasized the longer a player continues his career, sooner or later he will find himself as the "last man standing" while close friends, either players or coaches, leave the team.

"Very few guys get to experience that because of the longevity standpoint," Favre said.

The radio interview provided insight for the relationship between Favre and Rodgers, and it appears as a good one with open lines of communication.

Favre admitted they don't often talk on the phone, but joked that getting Rodgers on the other end provides another challenge.

"I told Aaron, if I do anything, I'm going to get you a phone that works and he kind of chuckled," Favre said. "That guy may be the worst at returning messages."