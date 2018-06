Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks pick the best RB, QB, and WR (9:30) combinations in the NFL before they switch sides of the ball an pick the best DL, LB, DB triplets in the league (17:45). The guys also cover the new transfer and redshirt rules in college football before DJ sat down with Penn State QB Trace McSorley and ASU signal caller Manny Wilkins (25:27).