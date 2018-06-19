Alabama offers 6-foot-7, 370-pound 8th grader a scholarship

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 19, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Yes, you read the headline correctly. Kiyaunta Goodwin, a mammoth 8th grader who plays OL, received a scholarship offer from Alabama and a slew of other D-1 schools.
Thankful to receive an offer from the University of Alabama @Aspirationsgym @RivalsDave @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/xfkl1sOSDZâ Kiyaunta Goodwin (@K_Goodwin2022) June 17, 2018
2. Browns LB Christian Kirksey says the Browns will still be playing in January next season.
Woke up this morning letting yal know Browns will be in the playoffs this year! Remember this tweet #Clevelandâ Christian Kirksey (@Kirko58) June 19, 2018
3. ESPN the Magazine's "Body Issue" features one gridiron legend from the past and another star of the future.
Saquon Barkley, Jerry Rice to bare all in ESPN Body Issue https://t.co/9Mxwjc84b7â ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 19, 2018
4. OBJ showed off his arm strength, chatted with kids, and took pics with a bunch of his Mini-Mes (R.I.P. Verne Troyer) at his youth football camp.
Everybody said cheese. #OBJCamp pic.twitter.com/pFc5MZYKu2â ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 17, 2018