Alabama offers 6-foot-7, 370-pound 8th grader a scholarship

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 19, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Yes, you read the headline correctly. Kiyaunta Goodwin, a mammoth 8th grader who plays OL, received a scholarship offer from Alabama and a slew of other D-1 schools.

2. Browns LB Christian Kirksey says the Browns will still be playing in January next season.

Woke up this morning letting yal know Browns will be in the playoffs this year! Remember this tweet #Cleveland â Christian Kirksey (@Kirko58) June 19, 2018

3. ESPN the Magazine's "Body Issue" features one gridiron legend from the past and another star of the future.

Saquon Barkley, Jerry Rice to bare all in ESPN Body Issue https://t.co/9Mxwjc84b7 â ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 19, 2018

4. OBJ showed off his arm strength, chatted with kids, and took pics with a bunch of his Mini-Mes (R.I.P. Verne Troyer) at his youth football camp.