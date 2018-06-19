Alabama offers 6-foot-7, 370-pound 8th grader a scholarship

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 19, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Yes, you read the headline correctly. Kiyaunta Goodwin, a mammoth 8th grader who plays OL, received a scholarship offer from Alabama and a slew of other D-1 schools.

2. Browns LB Christian Kirksey says the Browns will still be playing in January next season.

3. ESPN the Magazine's "Body Issue" features one gridiron legend from the past and another star of the future.

4. OBJ showed off his arm strength, chatted with kids, and took pics with a bunch of his Mini-Mes (R.I.P. Verne Troyer) at his youth football camp.

