Browns sign former No. 2 overall pick Greg Robinson

Greg Robinson will get another shot to continue his NFL career.

The Cleveland Browns announced they've signed the offensive tackle on Tuesday. The team waived offensive lineman Rod Johnson in a corresponding move.

Robinson, the former No. 2 overall pick by the Rams in 2014, has struggled through 48 starts in his four-year career.

After three disappointing seasons with the Rams, Detroit acquired the 25-year-old in a trade last offseason as a hopeful fill-in for injured left tackle Taylor Decker. The project went poorly as Robinson was a turnstile throughout his six starts in Detroit. He suffered an ankle injury in Week 6 and was waived.

Robinson lands in Cleveland as he attempts to resurrect his career. At 6-foot-5, 330-pounds, Robinson owns the size but has struggled in both the run and passing game.

The Browns are searching for a replacement for future Hall of Famer Joe Thomas. It would be a surprise if Robinson earns a role, but Cleveland could view the former draft bust as a possible swing-tackle option after offensive lineman Donald Stephenson was suspended for two games. Cleveland could be Robinson's last chance to keep his career alive.