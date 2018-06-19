William Gholston: 'No excuse' for crappy '17 campaign

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers upgraded the defensive line as much as any unit in the NFL. The swashbuckling Floridians imported Jason Pierre-Paul, Vinny Curry, first-round pick Vita Vea, Beau Allen, and Mitch Unrein.

It's not just the imports who could help a previously disappointing group improve. Defensive end William Gholston admitted last week he's ready to bounce back from the crappy 2017 campaign he authored.

"I just played (crappy), completely. That's just being real," Gholston said, via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times. "There's no excuse for it. It was awful, crappy. If I said it once, I said it a million times: It was a (crappy) year. I openly admit to it."

The 26-year-old will get no argument on that assessment. After signing a five-year, $27.5 million contract last offseason, Gholston earned exactly zero sacks with a piddling 36 tackles in 14 games.

"It's something you can't not think about," Gholston said. "When you play football, you can see and feel it. It's not a good image to have in your head."

Gholston's struggles underscored the Bucs' front-line problems in 2017. Tampa was a sieve against the run and finished dead last in the NFL with 22 total sacks.

Gholston pointed to his weight as a reason for some of his problems last season.

"Biggest I was, I was in the 3(00)s, for sure. It got to the 3(00)s and it was all bad weight," Gholston said. "I dropped down coming into camp, but I came in out of shape last year ... I didn't want to be bad big, too much body fat."

With the additions, Gholston will battle for his long-term future in Tampa -- the Bucs can get of out his contract scot-free next season. The pass rusher hopes slimming down and being part of a rotation could help that endeavor.

The Bucs not counting heavily on a player who started 10 games last season underscores just how much the team enhanced their defensive line this offseason.