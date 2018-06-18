Odell Beckham Jr. gives his best Aaron Rodgers impression

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 18, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Odell Beckham Jr. gave his best Aaron Rodgers impression at his youth camp. This, plus the "what could've been" story about his soccer prowess have us wondering... what can't OBJ do?

2. Matt Ryan's wife, Sarah, had a funny (and likely accurate) Father's Day meme.

3. Rookie QBs Sam Darnold and Josh Allen enjoyed an unpredictable weekend of golf at the 2018 U.S. Open.

4. Josh McCown's touching Father's Day story will have you wondering who's chopping onions.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0