Odell Beckham Jr. gives his best Aaron Rodgers impression

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 18, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Odell Beckham Jr. gave his best Aaron Rodgers impression at his youth camp. This, plus the "what could've been" story about his soccer prowess have us wondering... what can't OBJ do?

QB @OBJ_3 showing heâs not just an elite WR but also can be called upon in a game if you need a passer. Great 2nd day with his camp kids giving back and showing up in the community. #Giants #OBJ pic.twitter.com/NCnJc38Xn0 â ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 17, 2018

2. Matt Ryan's wife, Sarah, had a funny (and likely accurate) Father's Day meme.

When I hand him a baby with a dirty diaper... https://t.co/qS1ZitGYhw â Sarah Ryan (@sryan03) June 16, 2018

3. Rookie QBs Sam Darnold and Josh Allen enjoyed an unpredictable weekend of golf at the 2018 U.S. Open.

4. Josh McCown's touching Father's Day story will have you wondering who's chopping onions.

The kid working the bags was a special needs young man with a million dollar smiled named Zach.

He was happily taking our items, sometimes one bag per item and loading them in the cart. The clerks frustration grew but Zach slowly but surely got better with each bag. â Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) June 17, 2018

He stood there as any parent would with great joy on his face encouraging Zach with each item he picked up. It was the perfect picture of what being a father is all about. â Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) June 17, 2018