Dak: Cowboys plan on 'surprising a lot of people' in '18

The Cowboys offseason overhaul has some Dallas fans questioning the makeup of the team they'll be rooting for come September.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, however, isn't worried.

"We're going to be an exciting team this year," Prescott said on Showtime Boxing over the weekend. "A lot of new faces. I think that's what you're going to find. You're going to find a lot of new guys that we have on this team, within this organization, that can make plays. [We] plan on surprising a lot of people."

Much of the consternation in Dallas comes from the Cowboys jettisoning Dez Bryant and losing Jason Witten to retirement. Coming off a down year, how will Prescott respond to losing his top two targets?

The Cowboys imported Allen Hurns, Deonte Thompson, and Tavon Austin, along with rookie receivers Michael Gallup, and Cedrick Wilson. Prescott is counting on several of those players to become weapons in the Cowboys run-first attack in 2018.