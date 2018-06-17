Dion Lewis: Titans can have best RB duo in the league

Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram might've been the league's best running back duo last season, but there's a new pair hoping to take the crown this year.

Titans new tailback Dion Lewis believes that he and Derrick Henry can achieve that goal.

"We both know we're two good backs. We're pushing each other every day. We feel like we can be two of the best running backs in the league," Lewis said, via ESPN's Cameron Wolfe. "We feel like we can be the best duo in the league."

Tennessee signed Lewis to a four-year, $20 million deal after cutting DeMarco Murray this offseason. Lewis was coming off a career year with the Patriots with 1,110 total yards and 10 total touchdowns.

Lewis' pass-catching ability is the ideal complement to early-down bulldozer Henry.

"We can help each other. We can both eat. We have a lot of confidence in our abilities," Lewis said. "And we both feel like we have something to prove. When I'm playing hungry and want to prove myself, that's when I'm at my best."