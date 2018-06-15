ATN Podcast: Fatherly Advice & Trope Season Overview

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal & Chris Wesseling -- recap the latest news from around the league, including the Bengals saying Tyler Eifert will be ready for camp (7:00), a potential Chargers-Antonio Gates reunion? (9:30), Marvin Jones defends Matt Patricia making the team *run* (11:30), Christian Hackenberg visiting the Patriots after Raiders coach Jon Gruden says the system failed the QB (14:00) and the Eagles unveil their Super Bowl LII championship ring (18:30). The heroes then take part in "Trope Season Overview 2018" (25:00) and in honor of Father's Day this weekend, they give fatherly advice to NFL's "young bucks" (34:00).

