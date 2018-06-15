Eagles players, fans react to Super Bowl LII rings

The first Super Bowl ring in Philadelphia Eagles history is, in one word, epic.
Fifty-two diamonds are included in the Eagle head on its front to commemorate Super Bowl 52. The accompanying Lombardi Trophy contains 16 diamonds (one for each victory), with 13 diamonds (one for each regular-season victory) at the base. The bezel of the ring contains 127 diamonds -- the sum of the numbers of the players involved in the "Philly Special." There's even an Underdog Mask inscribed on the inside of the ring.
219 diamonds. 17 green sapphires. And 1 dog mask.â Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 15, 2018
See what went into the making of the ring. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/B1dNacnkIa
Think that level of detail went without comment from the Eagles? Think again. Current players, former players, and fans all chimed in about their new Super Bowl LII championship bling on social media.
QB Carson Wentz
#FlyEaglesFly ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/wtvtRtts0mâ Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) June 15, 2018
Eagles fan Chandler Jourdan
June 15, 2018
Safety Malcolm Jenkins
Aspiring Jewelry Enthusiast
Can i borrow 11,127 dollars i want a eagles Super Bowl ring todayâ OhhMAnGodDamn (@philblowdatLOUD) June 15, 2018
Former WR Torrey Smith
When you grind everyday, challenge, and genuinely care about each other the results will show. Special year and we will be remembered together forever! Love yâall boys! pic.twitter.com/8iMQNM5mVvâ Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 15, 2018
Very Optimistic Eagles Fan
We need bout 2 or 3 more.. #FlyEaglesFlyâ $FCF$ (@FcfAnt) June 15, 2018
Right Tackle Lane Johnson
About last night... It wasn't just a dream! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #champs #flyeaglesfly pic.twitter.com/RwRyEvKlvaâ Lane Johnson (@Lanejohnson65) June 15, 2018
DE Chris Long
âLast night I cried tears of joy... what did I do to deserve this??â pic.twitter.com/RwGrDZFg45â Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) June 15, 2018
Former safety Brian Dawkins
As the late great Sam Cooke sang so powerfully... #ItsBeenALongTimeComin pic.twitter.com/4f1CDyPqtoâ Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) June 15, 2018
CBS NFL Writer John Breech
Eagles Super Bowl ring consists of 219 diamonds and one dog mask, but based on how awesome this dog mask is, they definitely did that backwards. Should have been 219 dog masks and one diamond. #Eagles #SuperBowl #DogMask https://t.co/szJUkDdOmd pic.twitter.com/sW6Zs3r0BNâ John Breech (@johnbreech) June 15, 2018
Eagles DT Beau Allen
Itâs dope that I have a super bowl ringâ Beau Allen (@Beau_Allen) June 15, 2018
Yes. Yes, it is Beau.