Eagles players, fans react to Super Bowl LII rings

  • By Nick Toney
The first Super Bowl ring in Philadelphia Eagles history is, in one word, epic.

Fifty-two diamonds are included in the Eagle head on its front to commemorate Super Bowl 52. The accompanying Lombardi Trophy contains 16 diamonds (one for each victory), with 13 diamonds (one for each regular-season victory) at the base. The bezel of the ring contains 127 diamonds -- the sum of the numbers of the players involved in the "Philly Special." There's even an Underdog Mask inscribed on the inside of the ring.

Think that level of detail went without comment from the Eagles? Think again. Current players, former players, and fans all chimed in about their new Super Bowl LII championship bling on social media.

QB Carson Wentz

Eagles fan Chandler Jourdan

Safety Malcolm Jenkins

A post shared by Malcolm Jenkins (@malcolmjenkins27) on

Aspiring Jewelry Enthusiast

Former WR Torrey Smith

Very Optimistic Eagles Fan

Right Tackle Lane Johnson

DE Chris Long

Former safety Brian Dawkins

CBS NFL Writer John Breech

Eagles DT Beau Allen

Yes. Yes, it is Beau.

