Eagles players, fans react to Super Bowl LII rings

The first Super Bowl ring in Philadelphia Eagles history is, in one word, epic.

Fifty-two diamonds are included in the Eagle head on its front to commemorate Super Bowl 52. The accompanying Lombardi Trophy contains 16 diamonds (one for each victory), with 13 diamonds (one for each regular-season victory) at the base. The bezel of the ring contains 127 diamonds -- the sum of the numbers of the players involved in the "Philly Special." There's even an Underdog Mask inscribed on the inside of the ring.

219 diamonds. 17 green sapphires. And 1 dog mask.



See what went into the making of the ring. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/B1dNacnkIa â Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 15, 2018

Think that level of detail went without comment from the Eagles? Think again. Current players, former players, and fans all chimed in about their new Super Bowl LII championship bling on social media.

QB Carson Wentz

Eagles fan Chandler Jourdan

Safety Malcolm Jenkins

ï¿½ï¿½ #flyeaglesfly A post shared by Malcolm Jenkins (@malcolmjenkins27) on Jun 15, 2018 at 5:08am PDT

Aspiring Jewelry Enthusiast

Can i borrow 11,127 dollars i want a eagles Super Bowl ring today â OhhMAnGodDamn (@philblowdatLOUD) June 15, 2018

Former WR Torrey Smith

When you grind everyday, challenge, and genuinely care about each other the results will show. Special year and we will be remembered together forever! Love yâall boys! pic.twitter.com/8iMQNM5mVv â Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 15, 2018

Very Optimistic Eagles Fan

We need bout 2 or 3 more.. #FlyEaglesFly â $FCF$ (@FcfAnt) June 15, 2018

Right Tackle Lane Johnson

DE Chris Long

âLast night I cried tears of joy... what did I do to deserve this??â pic.twitter.com/RwGrDZFg45 â Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) June 15, 2018

Former safety Brian Dawkins

As the late great Sam Cooke sang so powerfully... #ItsBeenALongTimeComin pic.twitter.com/4f1CDyPqto â Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) June 15, 2018

CBS NFL Writer John Breech

Eagles Super Bowl ring consists of 219 diamonds and one dog mask, but based on how awesome this dog mask is, they definitely did that backwards. Should have been 219 dog masks and one diamond. #Eagles #SuperBowl #DogMask https://t.co/szJUkDdOmd pic.twitter.com/sW6Zs3r0BN â John Breech (@johnbreech) June 15, 2018

Eagles DT Beau Allen

Itâs dope that I have a super bowl ring â Beau Allen (@Beau_Allen) June 15, 2018

Yes. Yes, it is Beau.