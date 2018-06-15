Miss State's Brandon Bryant enters supplemental draft

The next chapter has officially begun for former Mississippi State safety Brandon Bryant.

Bryant applied for the NFL supplemental draft earlier this month, and his application was approved on Friday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

In three years at Mississippi State, Bryant played 37 games, totaling 157 total tackles, five interceptions and one touchdown. Bryant has "draftable talent," according to Pelissero.

Even if he has draftable talent, it is still a question as to whether he will be selected. If a player is selected in the supplemental draft, the team must forfeit a draft pick of the same round the player was picked in the following year's NFL Draft.

Since 2012, only two players have been picked in the supplemental draft. The Cleveland Browns took Josh Gordon in 2012 and the then-St. Louis Rams took Isaiah Battle in 2015. Only 43 players in total have been taken in the supplemental draft since its inception in 1977.

Bryant, alongside Virginia Tech's Adonis Alexander and Western Michigan's Sam Beal, is one of three major prospects entered in the supplemental draft who will hold pro days at their respective schools.