Eagles unveil Super Bowl LII championship ring

The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl LII victory and unveiled their championship rings during a ceremony Thursday evening.

"It was a fun process and it took waaaayyy more hours than I thought previously," Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said on designing the perfect ring. "I thought, 'You know, you just sort of come up with some ring, and you make many, and you have a party.' I never really thought of the details that were required."

The ring is made of pure 10-karat white gold, with a total of 219 diamonds and 17 rare green sapphires. There are 127 diamonds on the bezel to represent the jersey numbers of the three players who touched the football during the Philly Special, combined (running back Corey Clement, No. 30, tight end Trey Burton, No. 88, and quarterback Nick Foles, No. 9). There's also an underdog mask inscribed inside.

Take a look at the new bling: