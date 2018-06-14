Roundup: Cardinals sign Greg Little, extend Andy Lee

While Arizona Cardinals continue to work on a long-term deal for star running back David Johnson, the team extended All-Pro punter Andy Lee through the 2020 season and, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, signed former second-round wideout Greg Little on Thursday.

Little hasn't registered a reception since 2014 but spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills in 2015 and '16, respectively. According to Rapoport, Little tried out with the Cardinals twice before securing a deal. Thus far in his career, the wide receiver has caught 161 passes for 1,890 yards and eight touchdowns.

Lee, who joined the Cardinals in 2017, set a franchise record for gross punting average (47.3, seventh-best in the NFL). The veteran punter set another franchise mark when he landed six punts inside the 20-yard line during a Week 11 matchup with the Houston Texans. He finished the year with 4,159 punting yards and 20 punts inside the 20.

Over his 14 years in the NFL, Lee has earned three Pro Bowl selections (2007, '09 and '11) and three first-team All-Pro nods (2007, '11 and '12). He played the first 11 years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers before one-year stints with the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers. The Cardinals signed Lee as an unrestricted free agent just before the start of 2017.

Other noteworthy NFL player news from Wednesday:

1. The New York Jets inked former second-round pick Courtney Upshaw after a successful minicamp tryout, according to Rapoport. He spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons.