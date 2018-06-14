Giants' Nate Solder avoids knee injury after fight scare

Imagine this: It's a balmy late-spring (June 14 is technically still spring) day. Your team's rookie guard and veteran defensive tackle get into a bit of a tussle, a good old-fashioned offseason scrap.

In the process, the same team's high-priced left tackle gets rolled up on.

Disaster.

Luckily for the New York Giants, that didn't turn out to be the case on Thursday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Giants tackle Nate Solder -- the aforementioned high-priced blocker -- had his knee checked out and is fine after he was involved in a minicamp fracas.

It could have been much worse for the Giants, who for a moment were trapped in a frightening possibility of losing their big investment in a useless offseason spat between rookie and veteran. Will Hernandez and Damon "Snacks" Harrison were the two involved, with Hernandez losing his helmet (and Harrison acquiring it) in the scuffle. More from The Athletic's Dan Duggan, who was at the scene:

Snacks and Will Hernandez just squared off and punches were thrown, but no real connections. More than your average camp scuffle. Both players sent to the sideline. â Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) June 14, 2018

Duggan later tweeted Giants coach Pat Shurmur had to talk to Harrison separately. We won't make assumptions, but it wouldn't be the first time a veteran tested a rookie, even during a period that is supposed to be non-contact.

Few more frivolous reasons for injury exist in this game than a nightmarish situation such as that. Instead, Solder is unharmed, and both Hernandez and Harrison are cleared of fault. No harm, no foul.

We'll have to wait to see if the latter two are chummy entering training camp.