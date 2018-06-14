Myles Garrett says Kevin Durant "broke" the NBA

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 14, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Myles Garrett says two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant took the easy path to championships.

"I'm too competitive to try and ride on somebody's coattails to get a W," Garrett told 92.3 The Fan.

2. Von Miller remains one of the most entertaining personalities in the NFL.

3. Carson Wentz (and every other American) would love for LeBron James to play for his city.

4. Can you name something that Dak Prescott and rapper Post Malone have in common? Other than the fact that they both posed for this photo?

A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on

Yeah, me neither.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0