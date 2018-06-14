Myles Garrett says Kevin Durant "broke" the NBA

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 14, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Myles Garrett says two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant took the easy path to championships.

#Browns Myles Garrett blasts Kevin Durant for riding 'somebody's coat tails to get a W' in interview with @92TheFan https://t.co/dn8L39ekwk â Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 14, 2018

"I'm too competitive to try and ride on somebody's coattails to get a W," Garrett told 92.3 The Fan.

2. Von Miller remains one of the most entertaining personalities in the NFL.

This is what Iâm working with this morning lol ... pic.twitter.com/puIdjFhEin â D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) June 14, 2018

3. Carson Wentz (and every other American) would love for LeBron James to play for his city.

Sounds like Carson Wentz is willing to help Philly land LeBron James this summer. pic.twitter.com/hv9pKTcMVd â CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 13, 2018

4. Can you name something that Dak Prescott and rapper Post Malone have in common? Other than the fact that they both posed for this photo?

A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Jun 13, 2018 at 4:09pm PDT

Yeah, me neither.