Move the Sticks: Luck throws; expectations for second-year RBs

Can Andrew Luck bounce back? Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks break down the Colts signal caller after news broke he was back throwing again (3:13). The guys also debate which franchise has the best wide receiving corps following Josh Gordon's comments claiming the Browns held the top spot (8:52). DJ and Bucky then reveal their expectations for Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, and the rest of the 2nd-year running backs (22:15). Interviews with UCF QB McKenzie Milton & Missouri QB Drew Lock round out a packed episode (40:12).

