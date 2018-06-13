ATN Podcast: Wheel Of Destiny, 2018 Edition!

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling & Colleen Wolfe -- check in on the latest news from around the league, including training camp holdouts (4:50); Andrew Luck is throwing a football, just not the football (8:26); Reggie Bush wins lawsuit against the Rams for 'concrete ring of death' injury (13:30); and a Panthers defensive lineman calls out NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal for his ranking of Carolina's defense (19:35). The heroes then revisit a fan-favorite (?) segment: The Wheel Of Destiny (22:00)!

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: