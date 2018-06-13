Vikings' Terence Newman works at safety during camp

Terence Newman has accomplished a lot in the defensive secondary during his career since entering the league out of Kansas State as the fifth overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft.

The Minnesota Vikings veteran cornerback now appears ready to absorb another responsibility, but this time on the back end of coverage.

Newman took repetitions at safety during the team's minicamp and his performance impressed defensive coordinator George Edwards.

"Terence has done a good a job," Edwards said Wednesday, via the Vikings' official website. "That's a hat that he can wear, and we're glad we've got him."

Newman briefly played safety in 2015, and Wednesday's move came after he swapped jersey numbers with safety Andrew Sendejo, who is sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

But being an established veteran in addition to his flexibility to play various positions in the secondary has helped Newman as one of the team's elder statesman.

"That way, you've got to have that versatility in that room, that if somebody gets injured or something like that, the next guy's gotta be up," Edwards said, via the team's website. "And he's [a great example], especially for the young guys -- 'Hey, the more that you can do, the longer you're going to be able to stick around and help us win football games.'"

Newman, who turns 40 in September, continues to prove throughout his accomplished career the more a player can do, the more his value rises.

Whether he is playing his natural position or helping out at safety, Newman's importance to the Vikings defense and willingness to help out when called upon can't be overlooked.