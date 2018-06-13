Christian Hackenberg clears waivers, now free agent

Christian Hackenberg passed through waivers unclaimed one day after he was cut by the Oakland Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

A former second-round pick of the New York Jets, Hackenberg fell to the bottom of the depth chart during his first NFL season and remained there, failing to register a single pass during his two-year run with the franchise. The Jets effectively ended the Hackenberg experiment earlier this offseason when they selected USC quarterback Sam Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick. With Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater also in the fold, New York no longer had interest in Hackenberg, trading him to Oakland for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Hackenberg's second chance in the NFL lasted only three weeks, ending just as the Raiders began minicamp. The quarterback's performances during the earlier organized team activities created little buzz outside of a pick-six thrown to cornerback Rashaan Melvin. By moving on from Hackenberg, Oakland does not have to forfeit the conditional pick attached to the trade.

Now that Hackenberg has cleared waivers, any team interested can sign him without acquiring his original contract. Should Hackenberg fail to catch on with another team, he risks becoming the first quarterback drafted in the first two rounds since Gene Bradley to never throw a pass in a regular-season game.