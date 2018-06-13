Saints signing veteran running back Terrance West

Terrance West's workout Wednesday with the New Orleans Saints had positive results.

The Saints are signing West to a deal, according to a source informed of the situation.

The addition of West should immediately bolster a Saints running back group that will begin the regular season without Mark Ingram, who will serve a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Barring the addition of another running back, the Saints would have gone through the first four games with Alvin Kamara, Jonathan Williams, Trey Edmunds, Daniel Lasco and rookie Boston Scott.

The 5-foot-10, 225-pound West is set to join the group with five years of NFL experience. He entered the league in 2014 out of Towson as a third-round pick with the Cleveland Browns before being traded to the Tennessee Titans in 2015. West then joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2015 and spent three seasons with the club.

On his career, West has 1,816 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on 465 attempts, averaging 3.9 yards per carry. He also has 344 yards receiving and two touchdowns on 51 career catches. West's best season came in 2016 when he led the Ravens with a career-high 774 yards rushing.

Meanwhile, West wasn't the only veteran free-agent running back to work out for the Saints on Wednesday.

The Saints also looked at Jamaal Charles, who had a good visit and passed the physical, according to a source familiar with the situation. The two sides, however, decided the situation didn't make sense at this time and could revisit at a later time.

New Orleans also has veteran Tim Hightower in minicamp on a tryout basis.