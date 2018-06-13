Andrea Kremer wins Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award

Andrea Kremer, the Chief Correspondent for NFL Network, has been named the 2018 winner of the prestigious Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, per an NFL press release on Wednesday.

The award recognizes "longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football" and is presented annually by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Kremer will be honored during the 2018 Enshrinement Week on Friday, Aug. 3 at the Enshrinees' Gold Jacket Dinner and will be presented the award on Saturday, Aug. 4 at the 2018 Enshrinement Ceremony.

In addition to her work at the NFL Network, Kremer contributes critically acclaimed stories for HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and co-hosts "We Need To Talk," the first all-female nationally televised weekly sports show on CBS Sports Network. Over the course of her career, she has won two Emmys and a Peabody and has been named one of the 10 greatest female sportscasters of all-time. TV Guide described her as "among TV's best sports correspondents of either sex."

After graduating cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania, Kremer served as a producer, director and on-air reporter at NFL Films before moving to ESPN and providing in-depth reports for "SportsCenter," "Sunday NFL Countdown" and "Monday Night Countdown." After ESPN, Kremer worked for NBC Sports as a sideline and feature reporter for "Sunday Night Football."

Throughout her career, Kremer has worked over 25 Super Bowls, covered the NBA Finals and All-Star games, the MLB All-Star Game and League Championship Series, college football bowl games, the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Finals, the NCAA men's basketball tournament, various U.S. Olympic sports and the PGA Championship. She is one of the most versatile reporters in recent memory.

In other awards news, Charean Williams, a longtime Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter and current Pro Football Talk writer, won the Dick McCann Award from the Professional Football Writers of America and will be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

Williams is the first woman to receiver the honor from the PFWA.