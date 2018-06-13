Landry: I didn't have good relationship with Tannehill

When new Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry told reporters last week Cleveland's quarterback situation is "a lot better" that what he had with Ryan Tannehill in Miami, he wasn't mincing his words, and he wasn't kidding.

Landry doubled down on his assessment of his former Dolphins quarterback when speaking with NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano and Aditi Kinkhabwala in an interview that will air on today's Up to the Minute at 4 p.m. ET.

"I'm not surprised," Landry said when asked why he had not heard from Tannehill since his departure. "We didn't really have a good relationship anyway, so I'm not surprised."

Landry continued: "I wasn't trying to look back in the rearview mirror, you know. I'm focused on here and where we're taking it here. I wasn't trying to take a shot at him. I understand how hard every guy in this NFL works, especially at the position, especially at the quarterback position. But at the same time too... I give credit where credit is due."

Landry played alongside Tannehill for his first three seasons in Miami during which he tallied 288 receptions, a record matched only by Landry's BFF, Giants wideout Odell Beckham. In Landry's one season without Tannehill, who was sidelined with a knee injury, the receiver caught a personal-record 112 balls, but averaged a career-low 8.8 yards per reception.

Now with Tyrod Taylor in Cleveland, Landry told NFL Network that there's a better sense of camaraderie in Berea than he ever felt in Miami.

This isn't the first bold boast Landry has produced this week. On Tuesday, he seconded Josh Gordon's claim that Cleveland had the best receiving corps in the NFL, telling reporters, "He ain't lying."

Landry is free to speak his mind in Cleveland, far away from his former Dolphins teammates, who are entering a critical season with a healthy Tannehill and third-year coach Adam Gase at the helm. But it's up to Tannehill to escalate this one-sided war of words.