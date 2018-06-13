Pederson: Time for Eagles to 'rip off the dog masks'

The Philadelphia Eagles played the underdog card all the way to the Super Bowl. After taking out the New England Patriots to win the Lombardi Trophy, it's time to find a different motivation.

"Great motivating factor for us to sort of rip off the dog masks and no longer be the underdog, but now be the hunted," coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday, via the Philly Daily News. "Have the target on our back ... We have to embrace it and use it as sort of motivation to get back to that game and to do it for the guys that didn't have an opportunity to play in that game last year."

Several Eagles players took to wearing dog masks during the playoff run as a response to the NFC's top seed consistently being underdogs on their home field with Nick Foles at quarterback. After Foles helped lead Philly to its first Super Bowl title, those masks are out of style.

The Eagles will trade those masks for Super Bowl rings, which they will officially receive on Thursday. After that, it's on to the 2018 season, when Philly will go from the hunters to the hunted.