Julio Jones trains with Terrell Owens

  By Nick Toney
Star wide receiver Julio Jones has found a new workout buddy during his time away from the Falcons' practice facility.

So, who's helping the five-time Pro Bowler? Terrell Eldorado Owens. Maybe you've heard of the 2018 Hall of Fame inductee.

According to Owens' Instagram Story, the two star wideouts are putting in some serious work together.

Just two Alabama natives conducting NFL-style receiving drills on a high school field somewhere. Whatâs wrong with that?

Absolutely nothing -- especially in the eyes of five-star USC freshmen QB J.T. Daniels and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. Owens and Jones put on an impromptu receiving clinic when they took their workout routine to Southern Cal late last week.

Not a bad day to spend your first day on campus.

Until Jones' contract situation works out, more Owens-Jones training sessions could be coming to a football field near you.

