Julio Jones trains with Terrell Owens

Star wide receiver Julio Jones has found a new workout buddy during his time away from the Falcons' practice facility.
So, who's helping the five-time Pro Bowler? Terrell Eldorado Owens. Maybe you've heard of the 2018 Hall of Fame inductee.
According to Owens' Instagram Story, the two star wideouts are putting in some serious work together.
Julio putting in work and learning from T.O. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ @juliojones_11 (via @terrellowens) pic.twitter.com/fun9E3vPtsâ The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) June 12, 2018
Just two Alabama natives conducting NFL-style receiving drills on a high school field somewhere. Whatâs wrong with that?
Absolutely nothing -- especially in the eyes of five-star USC freshmen QB J.T. Daniels and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. Owens and Jones put on an impromptu receiving clinic when they took their workout routine to Southern Cal late last week.
Not a bad day to spend your first day on campus.
Julio Jones and Terrell Owens stopped by USC to workout today. So thatâs who JT Daniels got to throw to on his first day on campus as freshmen got acquainted on move-in day. As they say around here: âOnly at SC.ââ Brady McCollough (@BradyMcCollough) June 8, 2018
On his first day on campus, incoming freshman WR @amonra_stbrown met NFL great @juliojones_11. #OnlyAtSC pic.twitter.com/0OnOUDRUFPâ USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) June 9, 2018
Until Jones' contract situation works out, more Owens-Jones training sessions could be coming to a football field near you.