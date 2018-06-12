Julio Jones trains with Terrell Owens

Star wide receiver Julio Jones has found a new workout buddy during his time away from the Falcons' practice facility.

So, who's helping the five-time Pro Bowler? Terrell Eldorado Owens. Maybe you've heard of the 2018 Hall of Fame inductee.

According to Owens' Instagram Story, the two star wideouts are putting in some serious work together.

Just two Alabama natives conducting NFL-style receiving drills on a high school field somewhere. Whatâs wrong with that?

Absolutely nothing -- especially in the eyes of five-star USC freshmen QB J.T. Daniels and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. Owens and Jones put on an impromptu receiving clinic when they took their workout routine to Southern Cal late last week.

Not a bad day to spend your first day on campus.

Julio Jones and Terrell Owens stopped by USC to workout today. So thatâs who JT Daniels got to throw to on his first day on campus as freshmen got acquainted on move-in day. As they say around here: âOnly at SC.â â Brady McCollough (@BradyMcCollough) June 8, 2018

Until Jones' contract situation works out, more Owens-Jones training sessions could be coming to a football field near you.