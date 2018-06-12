Pete Carroll 'disappointed' Thomas skipping minicamp

The Seattle Seahawks kicked off mandatory minicamps Tuesday, but took the field without their senior presence on defense.

Two days after three-time All-Pro safety Earl Thomas announced via tweet that he does not intend to attend minicamp or any OTAs until his "contract situation is resolved," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll responded with regret.

"I'm just disappointed that he's not here and all that," Carroll told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "But we'll let it play itself out."

When asked if he expects Thomas to be a member of the Seahawks in 2018, Carroll told Pelissero, "I'm hoping so. He's under contract."

Thomas is under contract, but it's an expiring contract that pays a base salary of $8.5 million.

In attempt to make more money or force a trade, Thomas will lose money because of this holdout. Players under contract who skip mandatory minicamp are subject to fines of $14,070 for the first day missed, $28,150 for the second day, and $42,215 for the third day -- totaling $84,435.

Carroll said during OTAs that he expected "everybody to show up" to Seattle's mandatory minicamp. Thanks to Thomas, that was not the case Tuesday.